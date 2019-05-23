Will Smith Reunites With ‘Fresh Prince’ Co-Stars During Premiere The Of 'Aladdin'

The craziest thing happened at the premiere of Disney’s ‘Aladdin’.

Will Smith had a small ‘Fresh Prince’ reunion when he ran into his old co-star Tatyana Ali who played Ashley Banks on the hit sitcom. She greeted Smith at the premiere with her husband Edward Aszard and their 2-year-old son.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

That wasn’t the only former Fresh Prince co-star Smith ran into; he was also greeted by Carlton himself Alfonso Ribeiro.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

You’re out of luck if you were hoping to see Ribeiro do the “Carlton” with Smith at the premiere. The choreographer for ‘Aladdin’ Jamal Sims did mention to USA Today that he hid a special ‘Fresh Prince’ Easter egg in the film in the form of a dance move. "The Magic Carpet, not only does he get into the dance, he does The Carlton, actually."