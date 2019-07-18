Which Wich Sandwich Shop Adds French Fries To Their Menu

July 18, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Sandwich with fries

Photo By Getty Images

Food
Just about every sandwich shop you visit you’re guaranteed a side of chips. But what if you have hankering for some french fries? 

Which Wich has you covered. As of July 15th all Which Wich Sandwich shops now offer crinkle-cut french fries. After testing out their french fries at their Middle Eastern locations they saw a huge spike in sales. 

According to Hala Habal, chief communications officer, Which Wich is always trying to bring new items their growing menu. "We're always looking for the things that can differentiate us from the other brands out there.” Last year the sandwich shop started selling milkshakes to bring in customers.

All DFW locations are now serving crinkle-cut french fries. They come with a side of either housemade ranch dressing or ‘Wich Sauce’ and start at $2.50 for a regular-size and $4 for a large. 

Via: Guidelive

sandwich
Which Wich
New
French Fries

