Free Wi-Fi Is Coming To Dallas Love Field

The Dallas City Coucil approved for Dallas Love Field Airport to have free Wi-Fi to all customers.

Customers who use Love Field frequently have been requesting the airport to offer free Wi-Fi. Love Field is the 31 busiest airport in the United States and joins other airports that offer free Wi-Fi.

"Love Field is excited to bring this service to our customers," says Department of Aviation Director Mark Duebner. "We have no doubt heard their requests over the past few years and are taking this step to continue our goal of leading evolution of the airport experience."

Customers will now have options to either use the fixed-speed Wi-Fi or pay for a faster Wi-Fi.

via Dallas City News