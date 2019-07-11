Get A Free Slurpee (+1!) At 7-Eleven Today On 7/11

We’ll tell you how!

July 11, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Photo Credit: Kevan Brooks/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Photo Credit: Kevan Brooks/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Categories: 
Billy Kidd
Blogs
Features
Food
Shows

Did you happen to notice what the date is?  It's July 11th...or 7/11!  That means it's Free Slurpee Day at 7-Eleven!

However, the convenience store is sweetening the deal by hooking you up with another free Slurpee.  Here's how.

First off, you need to go in and slag your free Slurpee.  From there, just download the 7-Eleven app, join the 7REWARDS loyalty program, and scan the code on the Slurpee cup with the app.  Tomorrow, the app will give you a coupon for a second free Slurpee (good for one month)!

By the way, you can pick up your free Slurpee today from 11:00am-7:00pm.  Don't forget!

BONUS: 7-Eleven is selling $1 hot dogs and pizza slices today.

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Tags: 
7-Eleven
Slurpee

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes