Get A Free Slurpee (+1!) At 7-Eleven Today On 7/11

Did you happen to notice what the date is? It's July 11th...or 7/11! That means it's Free Slurpee Day at 7-Eleven!

However, the convenience store is sweetening the deal by hooking you up with another free Slurpee. Here's how.

First off, you need to go in and slag your free Slurpee. From there, just download the 7-Eleven app, join the 7REWARDS loyalty program, and scan the code on the Slurpee cup with the app. Tomorrow, the app will give you a coupon for a second free Slurpee (good for one month)!

By the way, you can pick up your free Slurpee today from 11:00am-7:00pm. Don't forget!

BONUS: 7-Eleven is selling $1 hot dogs and pizza slices today.

Happy 7-Eleven Day, Slurpeeps! Follow your tongue heart and come get a free small Slurpee, today only! 11am to 7pm. #slurplife #7ElevenDayhttps://t.co/oSwVQgcLJk pic.twitter.com/JSemYrABDb — 7-Eleven (@7eleven) July 11, 2019

