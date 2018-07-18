"Bohemian Rhapsody" Dives Deeper Into Songwriting Process In Latest Trailer (Video)

If the trailers are any indication of just how good Bohemian Rhapsody is going to be, we are in for an absolutely amazing flick.

The latest trailer for the Freddie Mercury biopic dives deeper into the process Queen endured in creating and writing some of their signature songs, including "Bohemian Rhapsody," and "We Are The Champions." And once again, it appears Malek will deliver a performance that will be highly regarded come awards season.

Video of Bohemian Rhapsody | Official Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX

Malek told Rolling Stone of Mercury, "Here's a man that would sing 'We Are The Champions' in an arena to thousands of people and they're all singing it back to him. His ability to unify people, no matter who they are, was so far ahead of it's time. I can't think of anyone else that was capable of that."

Bohemian Rhapsody arrives in theaters November 2nd.

Via Rolling Stone