Frankie Banali Diagnosed With Stage Four Pancreatic

The Quiet Riot's drummer, Frankie Banali posted this past Saturday on a social media that he has been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer. He has been battling the disease since April 17. He says, he is "feeling much better and stronger now." He even vows to play with Quiet Riot later this month and throughout 2020.

He wrote:

“I just want to let all of my friends and fans know what's going on with me and why I have unfortunately missed some appearances this year," Banali said in a statement posted on podcaster Mitch Lafon's Facebook page. "I just want to let all of my friends and fans know what's going on with me and why I have unfortunately missed some appearances this year.”

" I am thankful to say that after several rounds of chemo and other treatments, I am on the mend. The road ahead is not going to be easy but cancer has met its match and I plan to continue fighting.

He added to his fans that, “He wished he could have been with them at every Quiet Riot performance as this is the first time in 38 years I have ever missed a gig.”

He is very appreciative of all the fans that support Quiet Riot by coming to shows and hopes they will all continue to support as well as keep him in mind with thoughts and prayers.

Via: Blabber Mouth