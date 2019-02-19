Lightsaber Dueling Is Now An Official Sport

Feels like a galaxy far far away just got a little bit closer.

The one thing everyone wants after watching Star Wars for the first time is their own lightsaber. The closest things we have to the real deal are replicas with LED-lights and sound effects, that are made of polycarbonate.

Now in an effort to help get more people into sports, the French Fencing Federation has now ruled that lightsaber dueling is an official sport. The federation realized that more kids and adults were succumbing to the habits of the 21-century, such as staying home and playing video games all day.

What better way than to make the coolest thing everyone’s seen in the movies a real sport?

The federation secretary general, Serge Aubailly says it's hard to get people off the couch nowadays, getting them to participate in something that they were interested in seemed like a no brainer.

“With young people today, it’s a real public health issue. They don’t do any sport and only exercise with their thumbs. It’s becoming difficult to (persuade them to) do a sport that has no connection with getting out of the sofa and playing with one’s thumbs. That is why we are trying to create a bond between our discipline and modern technologies, so participating in a sport feels natural.”

Aubailly says that the federation has always realized that people were into the same kind of practices that they’ve seen on TV. Hero’s like Katniss lured some to try archery, while the Three Musketeers-inspired others to try fencing.

“Cape and sword movies have always had a big impact on our federation and its growth. Lightsaber films have the same impact. Young people want to give it a try.”

The federation will begin equipping fencing clubs with lightsabers and will start training lightsaber instructors. The odds of lightsaber dueling becoming an official Olympic sport before the end of the century is looking pretty good now.

Via: New York Post