Four Streets In Fort Worth's West 7th District Become One-Way Streets

Some changes coming to Fort Worth's West 7th District you need to know about.

Morton, Bledsoe, Norwood and Foch streets all become one-way streets, starting today.

Richard Martinez with the City of Fort Worth says the reason for the change is to enhance safety for everyone.

"We're trying to reduce the conflict of pedestrians crossing the roadways while vehicles are going in two separate directions," says Martinez.

And that's not the only change in store.

This month, the city is installing 250 parking meters throughout the district.

They will be in effect from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., seven days a week, starting August 3rd.

