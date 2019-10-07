Yes, The Iconic Fountain From ‘Friends’ Is Featured In ‘Hocus Pocus’

Do you know the location of the fountain featured in the title sequence from ‘Friends’? The answer may surprise you.

It’s October and that means its time to start watching scary movies and classic Halloween movies, including the Disney classic ‘Hocus Pocus’. Fans of the movie have been blown away after realizing the fountain from the ‘90s sitcom ‘Friends’ appears for a brief moment in ‘Hocus Pocus’.

After believing that their plan to kill the Sanderson sisters worked, Max, Allison, Dani run to a nearby park and celebrate. In the background, you can spot the same fountain and houses used in the opening sequence from ‘Friends’.

I was today years old when I found out that the fountain from Hocus Pocus is the same as the one shown in Friends pic.twitter.com/VBBhMUeFfF — mollie (@mollie_luise) October 6, 2019

Though ‘Friends’ is set in New York and ‘Hocus Pocus’ is set in Salem, Massachusetts, the fountain is really located on the Warner Bros. Ranch backlot in Burbank, California.

The fountain appeared in ‘Hocus Pocus’ before ‘Friends’ as it was released in 1993, while ‘Friends’ didn’t air until 1994.

The next time you watch ‘Hocus Pocus’ you can keep an eye out for the fountain.

Via: Bustle