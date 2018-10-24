Move Over West, Fort Worth's Pearl Snap Kolaches Wins Best In Texas

October 24, 2018
Billy Kidd
kolaches

(Photo by Rachel Denny Clow/Caller-Times)

Oh no! A Texas kolache staple has been dethroned!

Sorry West, there's a new kolache kid in town and it goes to Fort Worth's Pearl Snap Kolaches, who took home the Grand Champion title at the Caldwell Kolache Festival. Not to mention they were also voted Best Kolaches by Fort Worth Texas magazine.

If you're wondering what put them at the top of the kolache game, well, that would be their pecan pie kolache. Mmmmmmmmm.

#Repost @trycaviardfw with @get_repost ・・・ @fwtxmag's 2018 reader pick for best kolaches, @pearlsnapkolaches, is now on Caviar(!). Pay a $0 delivery fee on your order of $20 or more with code KOLACHE, through 9/16. . . . . #foodporn #yummy #instaeats #dailyfoodfeed #spoonfeed #eater #forkyeah #foodrepublic #foodie #foodstagram #instafood #goodeats #dallasfoodie #dallasfood #fortworthfoodie #fortworthfood #pearlsnapkolaches #kolaches

A post shared by Pearl Snap Kolaches (@pearlsnapkolaches) on

We know what we're going to be doing later.

Via NBCDFW

