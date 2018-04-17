Fort Worth Zoo Opens $100M African Savanna Exhibit

The Fort Worth Zoo is already one of the best zoos in the United States (Top 5 to be exact), however, it's getting a few upgrades to the tune of $100 million.

In addition to some renovations, new dining areas, and more special event space, the Fort Worth Zoo also opened the brand new African Savanna exhibit. The 10-acre exhibit features mixed-species space, giraffe feeding, underwater hippo viewing, and exotic bird aviaries.

Here's a little sneak peak of the hippo area, which currently contains zero hippos. Don't worry, they will have hippos on Saturday for the grand opening.

The Fort Worth Zoo is going for a much more "up-close-and-personal experience" with the animals with the African Savanna exhibit. Future plans for the zoo include a new elephant area that will triple the size of the current elephant exhibit in 2020.

