After Buying A Scratch Off Ticket, A Fort Worth Resident Is Now A Millionaire

You never know how it’s going to go when you buy a lottery scratch ticket. You could win two dollars or two hundred dollars, we hall have different experiences with scratch-off tickets.

The life of one Tarrant County resident will never be the same. Recently someone bought a scratch-off ticket from the Eagle Mountain Trading Post in Fort Worth and won the top prize of five million dollars.

The ticket they bought was a $50 200X The Cash scratch-off. Thanks to a law that lets lottery winners of one million dollars or more remain anonymous the name of the winner has will not be released.

Looks like everyone has more luck in Tarrant County. According to the Lottery Commission, this is the third big lottery win in Tarrant County this year, and its only February. The odds of winning any prize on this ticket are 1 in 3.33.

You might want to go buy your next scratch off in Fort Worth.

Via: Fort Worth Star-Telegram