Fort Worth Police Surprise Walmart Shoppers With Christmas Presents

It is the season to be jolly and more than anything giving. The Fort Worth police department teamed up with a local Walmart to make a few customers’ Christmas shopping experience very special with their latest mission known as “Fort Worth PD Blue Elves.”

Fort Worth Police went in an undercover “giving” mission, surprising Christmas shoppers at a Walmart on McCart Avenue in southwest Fort Worth. The lucky shoppers received some items on their wish lists in behalf of the FWPD and Walmart.

In order to succeed in their mission Fort Worth police parked in front of the store and sneakily asked shoppers “survey “questions. Their real intent was to make small talk with the shoppers to know what they wanted for the holidays.

Officers secretly radioed over the shoppers’ wish list to officers inside the store where they would purchase the items. Officers even surprised shoppers inside the store by buying everything in their shopping carts.

Video of Fort Worth PD &#039;blue elves&#039; surprise Walmart shoppers with Christmas presents

With their detective work, the FWPD in collaboration with Walmart was able to help local families with their wish lists making their Christmas a little more merry.

Via: WFAA