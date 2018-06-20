Fort Worth Police Department Preps For The Cool Front, Bust Out The Jackets & Ice Scrapers

You may have noticed, it's a little cooler in DFW this week with temperatures below 90 degrees.

If you're panicking over the possibility of snow or ice, no need to worry! The Fort Worth Police Department is already preparing for the worst! They're ready to salt bridges and overpasses. They've already busted out the ice scrapers. And it looks like they have new jackets and coffee mugs to help keep warm in this freezing cold 80 degree climate.

Well done FWPD! Well done! Of course now that you've trolled the cool front, we're probably going to get six more weeks of summer.