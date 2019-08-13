Local Brewery Will Begin Selling A Sour Pickle Beer

There are several different things out there that are pickle flavored. Pickle flavored snow cones, soda, candy, sunflower seeds, and popcorn seasoning. Now Fort Worth brewery Martin House Brewing Co. is bringing us a pickle beer.

The local brewery has partnered with local pickle company Best Maid to create the ‘Sour Pickle Beer’. According to Shugg Cole, director of marketing the beer is made for pickle lovers and has an ABV of 5.5 percent.

We’re not only getting a pickle-flavored beer, but beer-flavored pickles as well. Best Maid will begin selling Salty Lady Beer Pickles; unfortunately, there won’t be any real beer in these pickle jars.

According to Best Maid brand manager Emily Christy, they will flavor the brine to mimic the beer using salt, lemon, and coriander.

Martin House is celebrating the release of their Sour Pickle Beer with a party on Saturday, August 17th. You be able to purchase the limited-release beer on draft and in six-packs of cans throughout DFW very soon.

The Salty Lady pickles will be available for purchase through Best Maid's website at the end of the month.

Via: Guidelive