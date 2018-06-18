Fort Worth Animal Shelter Lowers Adoption Fee To $10 For June

If you're looking for a new best friend, the Fort Worth animal shelter has just the deal for you.

The Fort Worth Animal Shelter is lowering its adoption fee from $49 to $10 for the rest of the month.

"We have been quite full and at capacity on and off these last few months," says Diane Covey with the Fort Worth Animal Shelter. "We're hoping a lowered adoption fee will help those people who have been thinking of adopting a dog or a cat."

This time of year is usually a busy one for animal shelters, including Fort Worth.

"I think most animal shelters find themselves getting full and fuller in the spring and in the summer," says Covey, "certainly in the spring -- that's when we have a lot of births of animals, both the cats and the dogs.

"We don't turn away any animals that are either being surrendered or strays that we find on the street," says Covey. "And we are certainly outpacing the number of animals coming into the shelter versus those that are leaving."

Covey says the adoption fee covers everything needed to take a dog or cat home.

