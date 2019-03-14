Wham! Singer Andrew Ridgeley To Publish A Memoir About His & George Michaels Friendship

It’s been a very long time since any of us last heard from Wham! singer Andrew Ridgeley. We’re soon going to be hearing a lot from him, in the form of a memoir. Ridgeley rarely gives interviews so publishing a whole will be more than enough.

The new memoir will be released in October and is titled: Wham! George & Me. The book will be about how Andrew & George formed Wham, and their friendship through the years. Ridgeley has promised that the book will cover everything from when he and George Michael met as children, all through their heyday in the early ’80s, too their farewell concert at London’s Wembley Stadium where they played one last time together in front of 72,000 fans.

The book's description reads, "In 1975 Andrew took a shy new boy at school under his wing. They instantly hit it off and their boyhood escapades at Bushey Meads School built a bond that was never broken. The duo found themselves riding an astonishing rollercoaster of success, taking them all over the world. They made and broke iconic records, they were treated like gods, but they stayed true to their friendship and ultimately to themselves. It was a party that seemed as if it would never end. And then it did, in front of tens of thousands of tearful fans at Wembley Stadium in 1986."

Wham! George & Me will be out this fall and you can pre-order your copy today.

Via: Billboard