Report: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Transported To Hospital After Being Involved In Plane Crash

The Former NASCAR Driver And His Wife Were Involved In The Crash

August 15, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Dale_Earnhardt_Jr

TNS

Billy Kidd
Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife were involved in a plane crash in Tennessee Thursday, WJHL reports.

Earnhardt's mother, Kelley, says her son, his wife Amy Reimann, and two pilots were not injured in the crash.

This is a developing news story.

Via 105.3 The Fan

Dale Earnhardt Jr.
NASCAR
Plane Crash

