Report: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Transported To Hospital After Being Involved In Plane Crash

Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife were involved in a plane crash in Tennessee Thursday, WJHL reports.

ELIZABETHTON PLANE CRASH: Multiple agencies on scene examining the wreckage. A portion of the plane is still on fire in the water. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/Ig4dhNeaH9 — Justin Soto WJHL (@JustinWJHL) August 15, 2019

HAPPENING NOW: Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been injured in a plane crash at the Elizabethton airport and was taken to the hospital, officials say. Everyone survived and none of the injuries were serious. https://t.co/dQfZ6vEoUz pic.twitter.com/dpCqTPLYC0 — Amelia Young (@ameliayoung) August 15, 2019

Earnhardt's mother, Kelley, says her son, his wife Amy Reimann, and two pilots were not injured in the crash.

I can confirm Dale, Amy & Isla along with his two pilots were involved in a crash in Bristol TN this afternoon. Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding. — Kelley Earnhardt (@EarnhardtKelley) August 15, 2019

This is a developing news story.

Via 105.3 The Fan