Andy Anderson Drummer For The Cure And Iggy Pop Passes Away

February 27, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Drummer

Photo By: Dreamstime

Categories: 
Latest Headlines
Music News
Newsletter Features
Rock
Trending

It was confirmed on Tuesday night by founding Cure member Lol Tolhurst, that his former bandmate Andy Anderson had passed away. 

Anderson was battling terminal cancer at the time; earlier this month he revealed the news on Facebook and stated that we should all be positive about his situation. “Please, no boo hooing here, just be positive, for me it’s just another life Experience and Hurdle, that one has to make yet another Choice in life, be cool, I most definitely am and positive about the situation.”

Tolhurst sent out a tweet saying that Andy was a gentleman and a great musician. 

Andy first joined The Cure in 1983 after Tolhurst moved to the keyboard. He helped record their 1984 record “The Top”, he even appeared on their live album “Concert”. After his time with The Cure, Anderson went on to work with Iggy Pop, Peter Gabriel, Isaac Hayes, The Sex Pistols and many others. 

Andy was surrounded by friend and loved ones at the time of his passing according to Tolhurst. He was 68-years-old. 

Via: Pitchfork 

Tags: 
Andy Anderson
The Cure
drummer
Iggy Pop
RIP