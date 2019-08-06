Woman Sues Fort Worth Strip Club Claiming She Was Not Paid Minimum Wage

A woman is suing a Fort Worth strip club, claiming she was not paid the minimum wage when she worked as a stripper.

The woman goes by the name "Precious Jones" and claims the only payment she ever got was tips from the customers at Corsets Cabaret.

Jones says the club classified strippers as "independent contractors" so federal minimum wage laws would not apply.

As reported by NBC 5, similar suits in San Antonio and New York ended in the favor of the strippers.

