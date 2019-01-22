Former Dallas Cowboys Player Arrested For DWI After Sleeping At A Whataburger Drive-Thru

McKinney police answered a call about a man sleeping at a drive-thru Whataburger Monday morning.

When police arrived at the 9000 block of W. University Drive, they identified the man as former running back of the Dallas Cowboys, Darren McFadden.

Police arrested him and was charged with DWI and resisting arrest. He was later released from the Collin County Jail on bond.

McFadden played college football at the University of Arkansas and played for the NFL for 7 years. He retired from the NFL in November 2017.

via WFAA