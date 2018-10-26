Ford Focus On Recall Because Car Could Stall

Ford Motor Company has recalled roughly 1.5 million Ford Focus cars due to a defect that could stall your car.

The recall includes 2012-2018 Ford Focus with 2-liter GDI and 2-liter GTDI engines.

The issue is that the canister purge valve gets stuck in an open position, which causes the deformation of the tank.

Which means, once it stalls, it may not restart or have trouble restarting the car.

The company says it has not linked any accidents to the defect.

via WFAA