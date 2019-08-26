The Foo Fighters Rickroll The Reading Festival With Rick Astley

The Band Teased Nirvana Before Bringing Out Astley To Perform ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’

August 26, 2019
Billy Kidd
Foo_Fighters

Press Association

The Foo Fighters made plenty of headlines over the weekend with their performance the famed Reading Festival. The band honored late Prodigy frontman Keith Flint, and discussed starting a petition to get Oasis back together, but the highlight of the night involved a very special guest. The Foo Fighters rickrolled the entire crowd when they brought Rick Astley out for a rendition of ‘Never Gonna Give You Up.’

In classic rickroll fashion, Dave Grohl teased the crowd with a Nirvana song before bringing out Rick Astley to perform his hit song. The moment came after a somber moment when Grohl honored the late frontman of The Prodigy, Keith Flint. Grohl dedicated a song to Flint after saying “I wanna sing this one for Keith from The Prodigy” before breaking into ‘Run.’

The surprises weren’t done there, as later in the show drummer Taylor Hawkins explained he had a picture of Liam and Noel Gallagher on his bass drum. Before the Foo Fighters broke into their version of Queen’s ‘Under Pressure’ Grohl said to the crowd he wanted to start a petition to get Oasis back together.

Overall, fans seemed excited not only for the surprise performances, but all of the Foo Fighters set. Between the rickroll, honoring the late Keith Flint and the Oasis tribute, the Reading Festival seemed to be one for the books. Hopefully The Foo Fighters surprise more crowds with a Rick Astley live rickroll in the future.

Via Loudwire

