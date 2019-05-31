Woman Finds Giant Alligator In Her kitchen At 3 In The Morning

May 31, 2019
Only in Florida do alligators break into resident’s homes on a regular basis. 

Police in Clearwater, Florida got a call about a possible robbery taking place at a woman’s home at 3 in the morning. When they arrived officials discovered a giant alligator in the kitchen. 

Police posted pictures of the 11-foot alligator on Facebook. In their post, they said the alligator had broken in through a low baring window in the kitchen. A trapper responded to the scene and was able to remove the animal safely. No one was injured. 

Check out the pictures below, that alligator is ginormous. 

Via: WFAA 

