Florida Woman Pulls Foot-Long Alligator From Her Pants During Traffic Stop

The Woman Was Also Hiding 40 Turtles In A Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Backpack

August 16, 2019
When it comes to crazy stories about people and alligators, Florida will always be the leader. A Florida woman was pulled over recently, and during the traffic stop she pulled a foot-long alligator out of her pants. Along with the alligator, she also had 40 turtles inside a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle backpack.

Ariel Michelle Marchan-Le Quire was the passenger in a pickup truck, when the vehicle was pulled over for failure to stop at a stop sign. According to reports, the driver told police that he and Marchan-Le Quire were collecting frogs and snakes at a nearby underpass. Deputies searched the truck to find 42 turtles in a backpack.

When asked if anything else was in the vehicle, Marchan-Le Quire decided to pull the foot-long alligator from her yoga pants that she had been hiding. From there, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission were called to take over.

While many were terrified at the idea of hiding an alligator in one’s pants, most saw it as just another day in Florida. Ariel Michelle Marchan-Le Quire eventually pleaded no contest to one count of taking or possessing an American alligator, along with charges for possession of the turtles. Maybe hiding the alligator in her yoga pants wasn’t the best idea after all.

Via USA Today

