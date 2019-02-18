Power Cuts Out During Red Hot Chili Peppers Show, Flea Entertains The Crowd By Doing Handstands

Sounds like the Red Hot Chili Peppers were jamming out during their first visit to Tasmania over the weekend.

The group had just come out to the stage and was in the middle of their second song when all of the sudden the power cut out. Everyone’s microphone went out one by one. The only one left with a hot mic was Flea.

Being the only one with functioning microphone Flea kept the crowd entertained by singing solo for a little bit; that was until his mic cut out as well. The bassist then took it upon himself to do some handstands for all to see. He definitely pleased the crowd during their first time in Tasmania.

After about a 15 to 20-minute wait the power was restored, and the band went on to play their 21-song set. At least the Red Hot Chili Pepper Tasmania visit was one the fans will remember forever. Check out some of the pictures and videos that were taken down below.

Via: NME