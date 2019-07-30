[VIDEO] Fishermen Spot A Whale Shark Off The Texas Coast

July 30, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Whale Shark Swimming

Photo By Getty Images

It’s currently Shark Week on the Discovery channel, and last week these fishermen got a leg up on the celebration when they spotted a whale shark in South Texas. 

Tim Bonner, a Biology professor at Texas State University was out fishing off the jetties in Port Mansfield, Texas last Tuesday with a small crew of fishermen. He and the crew spotted a few sharks feeding on a bait ball when the large fish swam under their boat. 

“It made us feel so tiny. When you see a fish that big come under the boat, you have no power. It being the largest fish species, it was very exciting for us to see it for the first time.” 

Bonner told My San Antonio that reason the whale shark and the other species of fish were so close to the mainland was because they were looking for warmer water temperatures.

Check out the video below of the moment the whale shark swam under their boat. 

Whale Shark
South Texas
Port Mansfield
Fishermen
Boat
Texas Coast

