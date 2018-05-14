A Fish With Human Like Teeth Was Reeled In Off The South Carolina Coast

There's something you don't see everyday.

Last week a fisherman caught in one strange catch. Right off the coast of South Carolina, a fish was reeled in with a mouth full of human like teeth, complete with a set of molars. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources posted a picture of the weird looking fish on Facebook, along with riddle asking the public what fish this might be.

"You’ll need a saltwater fishing license to catch me! I like to hang out near rocks, jetties, reefs, and even bridges. I’m also known as the convict fish because of my black and white stripes. The coolest thing about me? I have human-like incisors and molars to help crush my food. I like shrimp and oysters just like you do!"

Turns out the fish in question is a Sheepshead. They can be found along the east coast, all the way from Cape Cod to the Gulf of Mexico. These fish like to hang out near rocks, reefs, even under bridges. Check out the picture of this weird fish below.

Via: WSOC TV