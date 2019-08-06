Mark Wahlberg Announced That A ‘Wahlburgers’ Will Open At The Star In Frisco This Fall

August 6, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Jason Witten & Mark Wahlberg

Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Wahlburgers

Are you ready for another burger joint in North Texas? 

Actor Mark Wahlberg made an appearance at the Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, California over the weekend. Though Wahlberg may be a New England Patriots fan, he had a good reason to show up to training camp.

On Saturday, Mark Wahlberg announced that he would be opening up a 'Wahlburgers' restaurant for the first time in Texas. The location for his burger franchise has already been picked out and will be located at The Star in Frisco. 

The restaurant is set to open this fall and will feature a full bar that will serve wine, beer, and their its signature Wahlbrewski, a custom-brewed, unfiltered pale ale from Harpoon Brewery in Boston.

Mark Wahlberg said in the press release that its an honor to be opening a restaurant next to the Cowboys organization. 

“We are all huge sports fans, and to be able to open our first Texas location in tandem with a legendary organization like the Dallas Cowboys is icing on the cake."

Via: Guidelive

