Blue's Clues Is Heading Back To Nickelodeon With A Brand New Host

May 30, 2019
Billy Kidd
Kids Choice Awards

Nothing is going to stop Hollywood from rebooting everything you grew up watching. 

On Tuesday Nickelodeon debuted a new trailer for the upcoming reboot of the classic kid's show ‘Blue’s Clues & You’, they even introduced us to the new host Josh Dela Cruz. 

Last fall when Nickelodeon announced that they had cast Dela Cruz as the new host, Steve Burns the shows original host, said he was confident that Josh would do a great job. “I had the great honor of being a part of the search for the new host, and I give Josh two thumbs up! He can definitely fill my shoes, and the rugby shirt.”

Check out the trailer for ‘Blue’s Clues & You’ down below.

