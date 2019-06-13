Trailer For The Shining Sequel ‘Doctor Sleep’ Is HERE

June 13, 2019
Back in 2013 author, Stephen King released a sequel to the ‘The Shining’ titled ‘Doctor Sleep’. 

Now it has been turned into a movie and the first trailer is finally here. 

“Doctor Sleep” follows the story of Danny Torrance, 40 years later. 

Still irrevocably scarred by the trauma he endured as a child at the Overlook, Dan Torrance has fought to find some semblance of peace. But that peace is shattered when he encounters Abra, a courageous teenager with her own powerful extrasensory gift, known as the “shine.”

Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson and newcomer Kyliegh Curran star in the supernatural thriller, directed by Mike Flanagan, from his own screenplay based upon the novel by Stephen King.

Check out the trailer below. 'Doctor Sleep' hits theaters on November 8th. 

