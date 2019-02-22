The First Trailer For The Twilight Zone Reboot Is Here!!!

The Twilight Zone is back! And with Jordan Peele as the host!

Over the last few years, Hollywood has been all about the reboot. Fans can't get enough of the nostalgia. So why not bring back one of the greatest shows of all time! And of course, with today's new technologies, they can do so much more with the creep factor!

Ladies and gents, here's the first official trailer for The Twilight Zone! no joke, it's a star studded cast too!

Video of The Twilight Zone - Official Trailer | CBS All Access

OMG! This looks so good! It kind of has a Black Mirror vibe too! The series premiere of The Twilight Zone starts April 1st on CBS.