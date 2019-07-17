Jennifer Lopez Stars As A Stripper In First Trailer For ‘Hustlers’

The first trailer for Jennifer Lopez’s “Hustlers” is finally here.

The movie is based on a real-life event that follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.

Jennifer Lopez is joined by an all-star cast featuring Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo and Cardi B.

‘Hustlers’ hits theaters on September 13th.

Via: Vanity Fair