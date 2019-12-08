First Trailer For ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Is Here!

The sequel to 2017’s ‘Wonder Woman’ will be set in the ‘80s and we can’t wait.

The trailer for the highly anticipated sequel is finally here. Gal Gadot is back and better than ever. The first trailer for ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ features Chris Pine, who is returning as Steve Trevor. ‘The Mandalorians’ Pedro Pascal and actress Kristen Wigg also star in the upcoming sequel.

Gal Gadot said in a recent interview that she saw a rough cut of the new movie and that it brought her to tears.

“I got to say the first time I watched 'Wonder Woman 1984', and it was the very first cut, the very first director’s cut, I forgot it was me and I was is invested even though I shot the whole movie and I read the script a million times and we did it and filmed it for eight whole months and all of a sudden seeing all the puzzle pieces coming together and seeing this huge, grand. I called Patty crying. I had an even bigger reaction than I did for the first one.”

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ hits theaters on June 5th. Check out the first trailer below.