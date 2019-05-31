National Spelling Bee Ends In 8-Way Tie, 3 Of Those Winners Are From DFW

May 31, 2019
Billy Kidd
National Spelling Bee

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Thursday night history was made as the Scripps National Spelling Bee ended with a record of eight spellers who were crowned co-champions. 

All eight contestants spelled the final 47 words correctly, all without breaking a sweat. Each speller was given the full cash prize of $50,000 plus a Scripps Cup. 

Rishik Gandhasri, Erin Howard, Saketh Sundar, Shruthika Padhy, Sohum Sukhatankar, Abhijay Kodali, Christopher Serrao and Rohan Raja, are this year's winners. Of those eight, three are from the DFW area. 

Rohan Raja is from Irving, Sohum Sukhatankar is from Dallas, and Abhijay Kodali is from Flower Mound. Congrats and way to represent North Texas. Check out the video below of the moment that each speller is crowned co-champion. 

Via: FOX 4 News

