See The First Official Trailer For 'Men In Black International' Starring Chris Hemsworth And Tessa Thompson

The Men in Black are back, and looking sharper than ever. The first official trailer for the new ‘Men in Black’ film is out, and some new faces are now in charge. The fourth installment of the originally Will Smith led series is back, and while the stars may be different, the suits are still black, and the weapons and villains remain otherworldly.

Video of Men In Black International - Official Trailer | Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson

‘Men in Black International’ will be led by Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson. While the two stars are set to replace the dynamic duo of Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, the original heroes are not forgotten, as a painting of the two can be seen hanging in the MIB headquarters. The new film, directed by F. Gary Gray, takes place in London, as an alien threat requires the new agents to take action overseas.

The trailer introduces Tessa Thompson’s character, Agent M, as a new recruit who is shown the reality that aliens exist on Earth, and use humans as disguise. Hemsworth’s character, Agent H, is the agencies top operative, and is tasked with bringing his new partner along. Liam Neeson also stars in the film as the head of the London MIB, and Emma Thompson returns as the chief of the MIB organization.

Social media was quick to react to the new trailer, as it always does. While many were excited for the new installment of this franchise, some were hesitant to accept the reality of a ‘Men in Black’ film without Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones.

Men In Black International looks kinda spectacular. That Thor joke tho.. --pic.twitter.com/Ar9uECZSso — Swole-y Claus (@DAMNlookatHIM) December 20, 2018

Men In Black International, or as I like to call it: The only thing I want to talk about for the next 20 years pic.twitter.com/ReQ5j2UxUT — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) December 20, 2018

MY FACE AFTER WATCHING THE TRASH MEN IN BLACK INTERNATIONAL TRAILER.... pic.twitter.com/LhPm0haf0N — TheBiggestReason (@TheBiggerReason) December 20, 2018

While reaction to the trailer was mixed, the film’s stars have been showing their excitement for the new movie. Hemsworth and Thompson have been sharing behind the scenes pictures and videos on their social media pages for months, which has helped build excitement. ‘Men in Black International’ is set to release on June 14th, 2019.

Via Entertainment Weekly