First Marvel Comics Issue Sold in Texas For A Record $1.26 Million

Heritage Auctions sold a rare near-mint condition copy of the first Marvel Comics comic book. The 1939 comic book sold at auction in Dallas for $1.26 million on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019.

This comic book just set a world record as the most expensive Marvel comic ever sold at a public auction.



‘A copy of Marvel Comics #1, which launched the entire Marvel brand back in August 1939, has sold for a new world record price ($1.26 million) at Heritage Auctions in Dallas.’ https://t.co/p1LluRpP5W — WhatSellsBest.com (@WhatSellsBest) November 22, 2019

Ed Jaster, senior vice president at Heritage, called it “a historic copy of a historic comic book.” The issue features the first appearances of characters such as the Human Torch, Ka-Zar, Angel and the Sub-Mariner.

Heritage says the comic book was first purchased at a newsstand by a Uniontown, Pennsylvania, mail carrier. He made a practice of buying the first issue of comic books and magazines. Jaster says that since then, the issue has only been through a handful of owners.

Via: NBC