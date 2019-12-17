Check Out This First Look At Keanu Reeves & Alex Winter In ‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’

No one would have guessed that one of the most anticipated movies of 2020 would be Bill and Ted 3.

Entertainment Weekly got a first look at the upcoming sequel. The writers of ‘Bill and Ted Face The Music’, Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, have given us a clue as to what our favorite characters have been up to since we last saw them nearly 30-years ago.

“They were told when they were teenagers that they were going to save reality, and they’ve been working on it the whole time. Now an emissary from the future comes and says, ‘You’ve got to do it right now. We’ve got literally 80 minutes or all of reality will come to an end.’”

Bill and Ted won’t go on this next adventure alone. Their daughters who are played by Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine will accompany them.

Entertainment Weekly also got their hands on some new set photos as well. ‘Bill and Ted Face the Music’ hits theaters on August 21st.