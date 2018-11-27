Melania Trump Unveils The White House Christmas Decorations

November 27, 2018
First Lady Melania Trump unveiled the White House Christmas decor on Monday. Needless to say, but it's a completely different look that last year's decorations. Instead of a white snowy theme, Mrs. Trump opted for color. A lot of color, including a long hallway of solid red Christmas trees.

Much like last Christmas, the people are not fans.

And yes, there are memes. Some compared the red trees to the blood scene from The Shining.

Others thought they looked more like something out of the Handmaid's Tale.

While these memes are hilarious, do you really think the red trees are that bad?

