Melania Trump Unveils The White House Christmas Decorations
First Lady Melania Trump unveiled the White House Christmas decor on Monday. Needless to say, but it's a completely different look that last year's decorations. Instead of a white snowy theme, Mrs. Trump opted for color. A lot of color, including a long hallway of solid red Christmas trees.
Much like last Christmas, the people are not fans.
#Repost @flotus ・・・ The People’s House @WhiteHouse is ready to celebrate Christmas and the holiday season!
And yes, there are memes. Some compared the red trees to the blood scene from The Shining.
I don't know you guys. The red trees....I think this year's White House Christmas Card went a bit dark, don't you? pic.twitter.com/6lFrU0Xm2e— Highland Fashionista (@Highlandista) November 26, 2018
Others thought they looked more like something out of the Handmaid's Tale.
Love this Photoshop of the red Christmas trees in the White House!-- pic.twitter.com/Dg66Jwohwj— Susie (Contains Nuts) (@Susie_Soapsuds) November 26, 2018
While these memes are hilarious, do you really think the red trees are that bad?