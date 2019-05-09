Pennywise Is Back In “IT Chapter Two” Trailer

No one thought 2017’s “IT” would go on to be the highest grossing horror movie of all time. Now in 2019, we’re all waiting patiently for the next installment.

We now have our first look at the Losers Club all grown up in the first trailer for “IT Chapter Two”. This short clip alone will give you chills. Along with a new trailer, we’ve also been given a new poster featuring two balloons being held by Pennywise.

Video of IT CHAPTER TWO - Official Teaser Trailer [HD>

What do you think of the new trailer? IT Chapter Two hits theaters on September 6th.

Via: Movie Web