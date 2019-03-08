Winner Of The Big Tex Boot Contest Is Announced And She’s From North Texas

March 8, 2019
State Fair Of Texas

Photo By Dreamstime

We finally have a winner! 

Texans from all across the state submitted their design of what the next pair of boots Big Tex wears at the State Fair should look like. More than 250 entries were submitted for the 2019 Big Tex Boot contest, participants ranged from 4 to 75.

Judges were able to narrow it down to 10 pairs of boots. They asked for the publics help to pick which boots featured the best design. The winner of the 2019 Big Tex Boot Design Contest presented by Lucchese is Katie Sauceda of Keller. 

Out of the thousands of votes, Kaites boots received the most. Check out her cool design down below. 

As the winner, Katie will get to work with the State Fair and Big Tex’s designer Lucchese Bootmaker to put the finishing touches on her design. 

Way to go Kaite! 

Via: CBS DFW

