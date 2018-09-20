Fight Breaks Out At Denton Restaurant Over Plate

An argument over a plate, led to a lot of slapping, and an injured infant.



Denton police were called to El Matador restaurant on West University Drive to break up a brawl.

Witnesses say the fight started when a woman became enraged because her waitress took too long to bring an extra plate. The woman yelled, threw food on the floor, then slapped the waitress.

The waitress fought back and when the customer tried to get in a few more shots, she struck a baby at a nearby table in the head.

By the time police arrived, the customer had fled, and nobody was arrested.

