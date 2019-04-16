Fender Is Selling 3 Customized Game Of Thrones Themed Guitars Starting At $25,000

If you were given $40,000 to spend on an instrument what would you buy?

Fender has just revealed three of their new customized Game of Thrones-themed guitars. Principal Master Builder, Ron Thorn, crafted all three of these guitars to represent a different house, the Starks, the Lannisters, and the Targaryens.

The cheapest starts at $25,000 the Game of Thrones House Stark Telecaster features faux wolf fur and the prices only go up from there.

The House Lannister Jaguar costs $30,000 and is covered with a "24K gold leaf over a carved heraldic design on the front." The House Targaryen Stratocaster will cost you $35,000. Thorn, created the unique “dragon scaled” body on the front and back of this beauty.

Check out the video below of Tom Morello, Scott Ian of Anthrax, Nuno Bettencourt and Game of Thrones producer D.B Weiss and Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi all jamming out playing the Game of Thrones theme on these beautiful guitars. Which one would you buy?

Video of Game of Thrones Sigil Collection | Custom Shop | Fender

Via: Spin