Felicity Huffman Released From Prison After Serving 11 Of Her 14 Day Sentence

Just last week actress Felicity Huffman was booked into federal prison; now after only serving 11 of her 14-day sentence, Huffman has been released early.

She was out Friday morning; the former Desperate Housewives actress was scheduled to be released this Sunday. Apparently, there is a policy for inmates whose release date falls on a weekend get released the Friday before.

Talk about getting lucky, right?

Huffman’s not free just yet. Part of her sentencing is that she needs to perform 250 hours of community service; she’s already paid her fine of $30,000.

