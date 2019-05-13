Prosecutor Recommends 4 Months In Jail As Felicity Huffman Pleads Guilty In College Scam

May 13, 2019
Felicity Huffman

Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images

Last month actress Felicity Huffman agreed to plead guilty in the college admissions scandal. Now prosecutors have recommended how much time she spend in jail. 

Huffman walked into the Boston courtroom on Monday and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. During today’s hearing Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Rosen, recommended to U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwania a four-month prison term for the 56-year-old actress, followed by a full year of supervised release.

Prosecutors have said that Huffman paid $15,000 to have wrong answers corrected on her oldest daughter's SAT exam, leading to a remarkably improved score from the teen's PSAT performance. Lawyers with the U.S. attorney’s office also asked the judge to fine Huffman $20,000 for making the $15,000 payment.

Huffman started to cry when she told the judge that her daughter suffered from a learning disability, which is why she had her test fixed. 

A sentencing hearing for Huffman has been scheduled for September 13th.

Via: Daily Mail

