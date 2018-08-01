Father Balances Three Jobs To Buy Daughter's 'Dream' Dress, Teen's Reaction Was Heartwarming

Video of Dad works 3 jobs to buy daughter dream dress for 8th grade dance

We will do anything for our children to be as happy as they can be. This father did the same thing, to surpise his daughter with her dream dress and her reaction brought the internet to tears.

His daughter wanted a dress for her 8th grade school dance. The dress she wanted was a bit pricy, but her father wanted to make sure that she gets the dress of her dreams.

The father worked three jobs, a McDonald's, Popeyes and a local convinient store in Pittsburgh. He saved all of his money so he can surprise her with the dress.

The family went out to eat and the father came back with a dress. The father opens the dress, the daughter peeks and she was shocked that it was her dream dress. She hugs her father and even cried of happniess.

The mother recorded this beautiful moment and the video went viral on the internet, bringing everyone to tears.

via FOX News