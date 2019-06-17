Gloria Vanderbilt, Anderson Coopers Mom Passes Away

June 17, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Gloria Vanderbilt & Anderson Cooper

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Categories: 
Gossip & Celeb News
Latest Headlines
Newsletter Features
Trending

Gloria Vanderbilt, New York fashion icon, heiress to the Vanderbilt railroad fortune and mother to Anderson Cooper has passed away. 

Cooper announced that his mother had passed on Monday morning after a long battle with stomach cancer. Vanderbilt was born in New York in 1924 and lived an exciting life. She went on to become a painter, a fashion designer, and author. 

Gloria first stepped into the spotlight at the age of 9 after her dad died. She became embroiled in a famous custody battle between her mom and aunt, who fought over who should raise her. She dated several famous movie stars and high profile celebrities back in the day, including Marlon Brando, Frank Sinatra, and eccentric billionaire Howard Hughes. 

In December of 1963, she married Cooper's father, book author Wyatt Emory Cooper. In the ‘70s she launched her own line of designer jeans that included her signature swan. She later published several books including ‘The Rainbow Comes and Goes’ with son Anderson Cooper. 

Gloria Vanderbilt was 95-years-old. 

Via: CNN

Tags: 
Gloria Vanderbilt
Anderson Cooper
RIP
Fashion Designer
95

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes