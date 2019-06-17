Gloria Vanderbilt, Anderson Coopers Mom Passes Away

Gloria Vanderbilt, New York fashion icon, heiress to the Vanderbilt railroad fortune and mother to Anderson Cooper has passed away.

Cooper announced that his mother had passed on Monday morning after a long battle with stomach cancer. Vanderbilt was born in New York in 1924 and lived an exciting life. She went on to become a painter, a fashion designer, and author.

Gloria first stepped into the spotlight at the age of 9 after her dad died. She became embroiled in a famous custody battle between her mom and aunt, who fought over who should raise her. She dated several famous movie stars and high profile celebrities back in the day, including Marlon Brando, Frank Sinatra, and eccentric billionaire Howard Hughes.

In December of 1963, she married Cooper's father, book author Wyatt Emory Cooper. In the ‘70s she launched her own line of designer jeans that included her signature swan. She later published several books including ‘The Rainbow Comes and Goes’ with son Anderson Cooper.

Gloria Vanderbilt was 95-years-old.

Via: CNN