Farmer Put his Wife's Bra on a Cow for Good Reason

A farmer from Scotland, decided to strap his wife's bra on to his cow with some rope and bungee cord.

Don't think he did this for a joke but for a good reason. A spokesperson for the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) told Mashable "This is unusual, however it seems the farmer is likely using it as a means to resolve a suckling issue with the young calf. It looks to be serving a purpose, as long as the fabric isn't cutting into the cow's skin and causing her any discomfort and it's not kept on for too long."

The farmer did solve his problem, and gave us a little something to laugh at in the process. You can check out the pictures below.