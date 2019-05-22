Petition Started To Have Danny DeVito Replace Hugh Jackman As Wolverine

Danny DeVito fans believe the actor can take on just about any role apparently. A new petition on change.org is calling for DeVito to replace Hugh Jackman as the next Wolverine, and surprisingly it has received plenty of support already.

Petition launched to make Danny DeVito the next Wolverine https://t.co/ovgJaDvQFx pic.twitter.com/LwvwL7aCLL — NME (@NME) May 22, 2019

The petition titled, ‘Have Danny DeVito play the rebooted Wolverine in the MCU’ has already surpassed its initial goal of 15,000 signatures. The petition states, “The only man able to take the throne after Hugh Jackman. We believe that if Wolverine is to make an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that the only man able to pull it off is Danny DeVito.”

Hugh Jackman decided to hang up the claws, and step away from the role of Wolverine after 2017’s ‘Logan.’ The actor played the character in the ‘X-Men’ series from 2000 to 2017. Now fans are calling for DeVito to take on the role.

No one could ever really replace @RealHughJackman as Wolverine, but I genuinely think that @DannyDeVito would be the guy for the job! #Wolverine #Xalwayssunny pic.twitter.com/LYI7IcSJLA — Raging Jacko (@LifeOnMxrs) May 22, 2019

Danny Devito as Wolverine is the single greatest thing I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/vdpqWemGHK — Reverend Matty (@reverendmatty) May 22, 2019

Even if the petition is a joke, social media seems to be fully on board with Danny DeVito playing Wolverine in the MCU. While he may not seem like the naturally fit to replace Jackman, maybe Marvel will listen to the fans, and gives the people what they want!

Via NME