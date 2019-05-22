Petition Started To Have Danny DeVito Replace Hugh Jackman As Wolverine

The Petition Has Already Gained Over 15,000 Signatures

May 22, 2019
Billy Kidd
Danny_DeVito

Danny DeVito fans believe the actor can take on just about any role apparently. A new petition on change.org is calling for DeVito to replace Hugh Jackman as the next Wolverine, and surprisingly it has received plenty of support already.

The petition titled, ‘Have Danny DeVito play the rebooted Wolverine in the MCU’ has already surpassed its initial goal of 15,000 signatures. The petition states, “The only man able to take the throne after Hugh Jackman. We believe that if Wolverine is to make an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that the only man able to pull it off is Danny DeVito.”

Hugh Jackman decided to hang up the claws, and step away from the role of Wolverine after 2017’s ‘Logan.’ The actor played the character in the ‘X-Men’ series from 2000 to 2017. Now fans are calling for DeVito to take on the role.

Even if the petition is a joke, social media seems to be fully on board with Danny DeVito playing Wolverine in the MCU. While he may not seem like the naturally fit to replace Jackman, maybe Marvel will listen to the fans, and gives the people what they want!

