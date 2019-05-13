Fans Point Out Another Game Of Thrones Flaw, Jamie Got His Hand Back!

May 13, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Lena Headey

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Categories: 
Latest Headlines
Movies & TV
Newsletter Features
Trending

After leaving a Starbucks cup in the shot during last week’s episode, you’d think the producers would go through the last few episodes and double check to see if they missed anything else. 

Looks like someone on set forgot to tell actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau who plays Jamie Lannister, to put his golden hand back on. 

A fan page was quick to notice the editing flaw. Somehow Jamie Lannister's hand, you know the one that had been previously cut off in season 3, grew back when he met Cersei. Better go back and re-watch episode 5 again before HBO edits the hand out like they did the coffee cup. 

Check out the picture below. 

That wasn’t the only flaw that occurred during episode 5. Someone else pointed out that one of the soldiers in the battle was wearing a pair of modern-day shoes. With one episode remaining do you think there will be any more mishaps? 

Via: Newsweek

Tags: 
Game of Thrones
Hand
Editing
Flaw
fan
Jamie Lannister

Recent Podcast Audio
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview George Lopez JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes