Fans Point Out Another Game Of Thrones Flaw, Jamie Got His Hand Back!

After leaving a Starbucks cup in the shot during last week’s episode, you’d think the producers would go through the last few episodes and double check to see if they missed anything else.

Looks like someone on set forgot to tell actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau who plays Jamie Lannister, to put his golden hand back on.

A fan page was quick to notice the editing flaw. Somehow Jamie Lannister's hand, you know the one that had been previously cut off in season 3, grew back when he met Cersei. Better go back and re-watch episode 5 again before HBO edits the hand out like they did the coffee cup.

Check out the picture below.

That wasn’t the only flaw that occurred during episode 5. Someone else pointed out that one of the soldiers in the battle was wearing a pair of modern-day shoes. With one episode remaining do you think there will be any more mishaps?

To hand or not to hand that is the question? While we're on the talk about @GameOfThrones there is this one shoe or Nike on the battlefield cane we talk about this my Lord? @jimmyfallon pic.twitter.com/uNDQF59JaW — Actor Robert Benn (@bobbybennn007) May 13, 2019

Via: Newsweek